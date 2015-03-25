Preview: Avalanche at Oilers

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor edit in first graph)

The Colorado Avalanche continue their desperate push for the playoffs with a visit to the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday. The Oilers have points in four of their last five games (2-1-2), good enough to move them out of last place in the Western Conference. The Avalanche, who are wrapping up a five-game road trip, are trying to build on their 14-13-9 away record as they chase Winnipeg for the final wild-card spot.

Colorado defeated Edmonton in a shootout in January for its third consecutive victory over the Oilers. Ben Scrivens will make his eighth straight start for Edmonton after posting an .879 save percentage in nine previous March appearances. Semyon Varlamov is expected to get the nod for the Avalanche after allowing three goals in each of his last two games.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Sportsnet (Edmonton), Altitude 2 (Colorado)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (33-27-12): Captain Gabriel Landeskog has taken the team points lead with 11 in nine March contests. Daniel Briere is doubtful for Wednesday’s contest after blocking a shot with his foot on Monday. Jarome Iginla has five of his team-leading 24 goals in the last nine games.

ABOUT THE OILERS (20-40-13): Captain Andrew Ference will miss Wednesday’s game due to a lower-body injury, meaning fellow defenseman Keith Aulie is likely to dress. Taylor Hall has recorded an assist in each of his two contests since returning from a leg injury. Jordan Eberle’s seven-game point streak came to an end on Monday.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton is 2-9-7 against Central Division opponents.

2. The Avalanche have 24 wins in regulation and overtime - seven fewer than any playoff team.

3. Colorado and Edmonton meet again at Colorado on Monday.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Oilers 1