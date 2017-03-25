(Updated: DELETES "entering Friday" in paragraph 1)

The Edmonton Oilers try for their second victory in three days over Colorado when they host the Avalanche on Saturday. Edmonton erased a two-goal deficit by scoring five times in the third period of Thursday's 7-4 victory in Denver for its fifth victory in six games that moved it three points clear of fourth-place Calgary in the Pacific Division and within two points of first behind the red-hot play of linemates Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

"Last year and the year prior, we probably would have found ways to lose or dug a bigger hole," Zack Kassian told reporters after scoring during Thursday's rally and helping the Oilers move closer to their first postseason trip since 2006. Draisaitl already has set career highs with 26 goals and 43 assists while compiling 13 points (three goals) in the last six games, and McDavid leads the NHL with 87 points and 61 assists after collecting 12 points (three goals) during a six-game point streak. Colorado steamrolls toward the best chance of landing the No. 1 pick in June's draft with six losses in its last seven contests, and was outscored 22-10 during a four-game losing streak that culminated Thursday when it allowed the second-most goals it has this season. "They scored a goal and then we stood around, looked like we were scared to lose," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar told reporters. "We have nothing to lose. We should be thriving in some of those moments."

TV: 10 p.m. ET, CBC, Altitude (Colorado), Sportsnet (Edmonton)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (20-50-3): Nathan MacKinnon recorded two assists Thursday to increase his team-leading point total to 47 and give him 200 in 291 career games. Colorado players own three of the four worst plus-minus ratings in the NHL with Matt Duchene (minus-35) leading the way, while Los Angeles' Jarome Iginla (second at minus-29) played his first 61 games this season with the Avalanche. Tyson Barrie (34 points) and Mikko Rantanen (33) are each minus-29 while also third and fourth on the team in points with Duchene (37) second as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2009 draft has one point (goal) and is minus-18 in his last 16 games.

ABOUT THE OILERS (40-25-9): The play of McDavid and Draisaitl also elevated linemate Patrick Maroon's game as the power forward recorded three goals and two assists in his last five games, increasing his career-best totals to 25 goals and 39 points. Milan Lucic scored Thursday for his fourth goal in seven games to continue an every-other-contest pattern, giving him 18 - the fourth straight season he's accumulated that many. Cam Talbot (37-21-8, 2.40 goals-against average, .920 save percentage), who leads NHL goaltenders in games played with 67 this season, was relieved by Laurent Brossoit Thursday after allowing four goals on 15 shots.

OVERTIME

1. Edmonton won six straight games when scoring five or more goals in the previous contest.

2. The Avalanche are 2-for-47 on the power play over their last 19 games while the Oilers are 12-for-12 on the penalty kill in their past four contests.

3. Edmonton plays its final seven games against the Pacific Division, including two - one home and one away - against San Jose.

PREDICTION: Oilers 3, Avalanche 2