Oilers blow lead but hold off Avalanche

EDMONTON, Alberta -- The Colorado Avalanche were mathematically alive in the playoff race when they arrived in Edmonton, but sitting 10 points out with 10 games to go, they knew it would take a few minor miracles to stay that way for much longer.

They almost got one Wednesday.

The Avalanche fought back valiantly from a 3-0 first-period deficit, tying the game 3-3 in the third before eventually falling 4-3 to the Edmonton Oilers at Rexall Place.

“We believed all the way that we could come back,” Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said. “We started playing the way that we can play. It’s disappointing to lose, for sure.”

Center Derek Roy averted the crisis for Edmonton, scoring the power-play winner at 10:42 of the third period.

“We got off to a good start, but they battled back, they kept on coming,” Oilers coach Todd Nelson said. “But we have a young group, and they played hard for each other.”

The Oilers jumped on top in the opening period on goals from defenseman Martin Marincin at 4:33, right winger Jordan Eberle at 5:53 and left winger Taylor Hall at 9:36.

That spelled the end for Avalanche goalie Semyon Varlamov, who got the hook after giving up three goals on seven shots.

“That’s not the start we want to have in a game, it doesn’t matter who we are playing,” Landeskog said. “That’s just not good enough. We were just losing battles in the first 10 minutes of the game, and they ended up capitalizing on them.”

That should have been a fairly secure cushion for the Oilers, but it wasn‘t.

Edmonton (21-40-13) managed just one more shot in the first period and spent the entire second period on the ropes as Colorado pounded away with shots. The Avalanche cut their deficit to 3-2 on second-period goals from right winger Jarome Iginla at 5:22 and from left winger Alex Tanguay at 10:31.

“When you think you have a team down, it’s never the case,” Hall said. “For us, even though we’re up three, we have to go for four or five and make sure that when teams come out for the second period, they know the game is pretty much over.”

Instead, the Avalanche (33-28-12) were right back in it in the third period when a horrendous giveaway by Oilers defenseman Justin Schultz set up the tying goal, from center Ryan O‘Reilly at 4:54.

However, Edmonton bounced back and got the winner on its only power play of the game.

”I think we let off the gas, which is not something we want to do in the future,“ Roy said. ”But our lines did a good job battling, They have a lot of skill on their team, a lot of guys who can put the puck in the net. Ben Scrivens (who stopped 41 of 44 shots) did a good job tonight in the pipes for us.

“In the future, we have to keep out foot on the gas and keep playing.”

For the second game in a row, the Oilers were down to five defensemen early, as Mark Fayne left the game with a shoulder injury in the first period. Also for the second game in a row, they were down to 11 forwards as Matt Hendricks left in the second intermission with a bad back.

However, Edmonton found a way to get it done.

“I had to shake my head on the five-on-three (penalty kill in the second period),” Nelson said. “I had Anton Lander, Martin Marincin and Oscar Klefbom out there. That’s who we had on the five-on-three in the AHL at the start of this year.”

The Avalanche, meanwhile, know their playoff hopes are all but dead.

”We are all disappointed with the start of that game,“ Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. ”I am proud with how the guys played afterward, though. We had 44 shots on net and a lot of good chances. We did a lot of good things out there.

“We have to believe in ourselves. We are going to continue to play hard. Other than the start, that is the kind of hockey we want to be playing. This is a resilient group.”

Scrivens finished with 41 saves. Reto Berra, who replaced Varlamov in the Colorado net, stopped 26 of the 27 shots he faced.

NOTES: Oilers D Andrew Ference, who left Monday’s game against Winnipeg at the three-minute mark due to a concussion, didn’t play Wednesday. ... Edmonton C Boyd Gordon left Monday’s game early with a bad back, and he didn’t not dress for Wednesday’s game. ... Colorado LW Gabriel Landeskog has 11 goals in 19 games. ... Free agent C Jesse Winchester, out all season with a concussion, is back skating with the Avalanche and is very close to a return. ... Despite being back from injury for three games, Oilers star LW Taylor Hall is still skating in the third line. ... Edmonton D Oscar Klefbom has 15 points in his past 28 games after registering two points in his first 24. ... Avalanche RW Jarome Iginla, 37, has a 20-plus-goal season for the 16th time in his career, second only to Florida Panthers RW Jaromir Jagr (18) among active players.