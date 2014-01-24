Preview: Avalanche at Panthers

With the way the Colorado Avalanche have been playing on the road of late, a three-game trek may be just the thing to help them overcome one of their worst home losses of the season. The Avalanche carry a three-game road winning streak into Friday’s showdown with a Florida team that is coming off its own successful road trip. The Panthers followed a stunning 5-1 victory over the Penguins in Pittsburgh with a 4-3 triumph over the Buffalo Sabres a night later.

Friday’s date with Colorado is a brief stopover for the Panthers, who head right back out on the road for games in Detroit, Boston, Toronto and Columbus. Forward Drew Stafford will hope to remain hot after scoring three goals and adding an assist in the victories over the Penguins and Sabres. But he and the rest of the Panthers will be in tough against an Avalanche team looking to bounce back from a dismal effort in a 5-2 defeat at the hands of visiting Toronto.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, ALT (Colorado), FSFL (Florida)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (31-13-5): Colorado received some good news this week with word that forward Alex Tanguay has been activated and will return to the lineup for Friday night’s game. The 34-year-old has appeared in just 13 games this season after suffering knee and hip injuries in a collision with teammate Gabriel Landeskog on Nov. 2 against Montreal. “I‘m just hoping to do my part,” Tanguay told the Denver Post. “I know I can help this team. I‘m very nervous (but) anxious to get back playing.”

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (20-23-7): One of the unlikeliest keys to Florida’s recent success is also one of the franchise’s most heartwarming stories of the first 3 1/2 months. Defenseman Ed Jovanovski, 37, was a major contributor in the win over the Sabres, scoring his first goal since the end of the 2011-12 season and adding an assist. The former first overall pick played just six games all of last season as he dealt with a significant hip injury that left him wondering if he would even attempt a comeback.

OVERTIME

1. The teams have split their last eight encounters dating back to 2007.

2. Tanguay has eight goals and 10 assists in 19 career games against the Panthers.

3. Jovanovski is one point away from 500 for his career.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Panthers 2