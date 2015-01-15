FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Avalanche at Panthers
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 16, 2015 / 3:31 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Avalanche at Panthers

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The Florida Panthers begin a five-game homestand by hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The Avalanche are in the middle of a five-game road trip trying to improve their 7-8-6 away record. Florida, which began the 2015 calendar year on a long road trip of its own, has points in eight of its last nine home games.

Colorado is struggling to climb the Central Division standings, but the Avalanche are 5-3-2 against Atlantic foes, while Florida is 1-3-1 against the Central representatives. The Panthers’ only victory against the division was a 4-3 overtime victory over Colorado on Oct. 21. Semyon Varlamov is expected to return to the Avalanche net after resting Tuesday, while Roberto Luongo should make his third straight start for Florida.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), Fox Sports Florida

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (18-17-9): Matt Duchene has two goals in three games after going 10 without scoring. Varlamov was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after posting a 1.67 goals-against average and .962 save percentage in three wins. Erik Johnson leads all defensemen in goals with 12.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (20-12-9): Shawn Thornton skated Tuesday but has missed 16 games with a groin injury. Aleksander Barkov returned Tuesday after missing two games with the flu. Jonathan Huberdeau earned the NHL’s Third Star of the Week honors after recording three goals and five points in three games before adding another assist Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Luongo is 13-0-2 in his last 15 appearances against Colorado.

2. Colorado won 3-2 in its last visit to the Panthers on Jan. 24.

3. Florida plays 24 of its final 41 games at home.

PREDICTION: Panthers 4, Avalanche 3

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.