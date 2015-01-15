Preview: Avalanche at Panthers

The Florida Panthers begin a five-game homestand by hosting the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. The Avalanche are in the middle of a five-game road trip trying to improve their 7-8-6 away record. Florida, which began the 2015 calendar year on a long road trip of its own, has points in eight of its last nine home games.

Colorado is struggling to climb the Central Division standings, but the Avalanche are 5-3-2 against Atlantic foes, while Florida is 1-3-1 against the Central representatives. The Panthers’ only victory against the division was a 4-3 overtime victory over Colorado on Oct. 21. Semyon Varlamov is expected to return to the Avalanche net after resting Tuesday, while Roberto Luongo should make his third straight start for Florida.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), Fox Sports Florida

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (18-17-9): Matt Duchene has two goals in three games after going 10 without scoring. Varlamov was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week after posting a 1.67 goals-against average and .962 save percentage in three wins. Erik Johnson leads all defensemen in goals with 12.

ABOUT THE PANTHERS (20-12-9): Shawn Thornton skated Tuesday but has missed 16 games with a groin injury. Aleksander Barkov returned Tuesday after missing two games with the flu. Jonathan Huberdeau earned the NHL’s Third Star of the Week honors after recording three goals and five points in three games before adding another assist Tuesday.

OVERTIME

1. Luongo is 13-0-2 in his last 15 appearances against Colorado.

2. Colorado won 3-2 in its last visit to the Panthers on Jan. 24.

3. Florida plays 24 of its final 41 games at home.

PREDICTION: Panthers 4, Avalanche 3