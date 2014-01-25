Avalanche 3, Panthers 2: Ryan O‘Reilly had a goal and an assist as visiting Colorado shaded Florida for its fifth win in six games.

Paul Stastny and Jamie McGinn added goals for the Avalanche, who bounced back nicely from a 5-2 thumping at the hands of the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday. Semyon Varlamov stopped 34 shots en route to his 25th win of the season.

Scottie Upshall and Tom Gilbert replied for the Panthers, who failed to capitalize on back-to-back road wins over Pittsburgh and Buffalo earlier in the week. Tim Thomas made 22 saves in defeat.

O‘Reilly opened the scoring just 94 seconds into the game, corralling the puck after his initial shot caromed off the end boards and tucking the rebound past Thomas for his career-best 19th goal. Stastny made it 2-0 in the closing minutes of the period, gathering a Gabriel Landeskog pass and beating Thomas with a backhand to the glove side.

Colorado extended the lead with seven minutes remaining in the second period as McGinn converted an O‘Reilly centering pass from point-blank range. Upshall ended Varlamov’s shutout bid 5:18 into the third, beating him with a chip shot from in close, and Gilbert made it interesting with a well-placed slap shot that eluded Varlamov with 1:43 remaining.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Varlamov is one victory shy of equaling his career high set during the 2011-12 season. ... O‘Reilly has six goals in nine January games. ... Avalanche F Alex Tanguay recorded an assist in his first action since Nov. 2. Tanguay had missed the previous 36 games with knee and hip injuries.