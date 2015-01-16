Avalanche 4, Panthers 2: Tyson Barrie had a goal and an assist to lead visiting Colorado over Florida.

Gabriel Landeskog and Nick Holden also scored for the Avalanche, who improved to 1-1-1 three games into their five-game road trip. Semyon Varlamov made 30 saves and Jarome Iginla added an empty-netter to tie Mike Bossy for 20th all-time in goals with 573.

Aaron Ekblad and Aleksander Barkov replied for the Panthers, who fell to 1-4-1 against Central Division opponents. Roberto Luongo stopped 25 shots.

Panthers defenseman Brian Campbell was called for high sticking nine minutes into the third period, setting the stage for Holden’s game-winner. The blue-liner fired a wrist shot from the high slot that deflected off a Florida player and in, snapping a 2-2 tie.

Barrie opened the scoring 2:11 into the contest with a snap shot from the slot, but Ekblad fired a point shot through traffic on a power play to tie the game 3:04 later. Landeskog walked out from behind the net and stuffed the puck underneath Luongo 13:02 into the second period, and Barkov responded 23 seconds later by redirecting a Brad Boyes centering feed around Varlamov.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Luongo lost in regulation for the first time in his last 16 games against Colorado (13-1-2). … Varlamov has four wins in his last five starts. … Colorado F Alex Tanguay added two assists for six points in his last five games.