Preview: Avalanche at Penguins

A pair of perfect records will be on the line when the surprising Colorado Avalanche visit the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday night. Both clubs are sporting identical 7-1-0 marks but they have done so in different fashion - Colorado has been victorious in all four games on the road while the Penguins have won their initial five home contests for the first time since the 1994-95 season. Pittsburgh has won the last four matchups, the most recent a 5-1 home romp in March 2012.

The contest will feature a battle of contrasting styles, with the Penguins second in the league in scoring with 31 goals and the Avalanche having surrendered the second-fewest tallies with 12 - including four in their four road games. Penguins captain Sidney Crosby is off to the fastest start of his brillant career and will get his first look at Avalanche rookie Nathan MacKinnon. Both players are natives of Nova Scotia and were drafted No. 1 overall.

7:30 p.m. ET

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (7-1-0): Center Matt Duchene scored his team-high sixth goal - and fifth in five games - and added an assist in Saturday’s 4-2 win at Buffalo as Colorado bounced back from its first loss. “Our saying in here is: We don’t lose two in a row,” Duchene said. “Right now, we’re rolling, we’re feeling good.” Semyon Varlamov, who allowed a combined six goals while winning his first five starts, will be back in net and seeking to rebound from Thursday’s 4-2 loss to Detroit.

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (7-1-0): Crosby had a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 4-3 shootout win over Vancouver to boost his league-high total to 17 points and extend his season-opening point streak to eight games. He has ramped up the offense during Pittsburgh’s four-game winning streak, amassing 12 points. Evgeni Malkin is also heating up with three goals and five assists during a six-game point streak while Pascal Dupuis has points in five straight and seven of the first eight games.

1. Penguins G Marc-Andre Fleury has won all seven starts and owns a 5-1-0 record and 2.53 goals-against average versus the Avalanche.

2. Colorado is without suspended LW Cody McLeod, who faces an in-person hearing with the league Monday for his hit on Detroit D Niklas Kronwall.

3. The Penguins have won 11 consecutive shootouts at home.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Avalanche 2