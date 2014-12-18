Preview: Avalanche at Penguins

The Pittsburgh Penguins continue to set the pace in the Eastern Conference but could be severely short-handed when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday night. Superstar captain Sidney Crosby has been sidelined for the past three games due to the mumps and three more teammates were tested for the disease Wednesday. Crosby skated on his own Wednesday and a decision on his availability will be determined at Thursday’s morning skate.

The Avalanche, who are kicking off a three-game road trip, have dropped five of their last six following Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to St. Louis. Veteran forward Jarome Iginla said the mumps outbreak is not a concern for his club entering Thursday’s contest. “It doesn’t scare me, but you hope nobody on your team gets it,” Iginla said. “But for guys who get it, it’s a setback. It’s supposed to be pretty uncomfortable.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), ROOT (Pittsburgh)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (10-13-7): With Semyon Varlamov on the mend after aggravating a groin injury, rookie Calvin Pickard appears to have seized the starting job. Pickard has received the nod the past three games and is scheduled to be in net for all three games on the road trip, including a back-to-back at Buffalo and Detroit on the weekend. “If he does show signs of fatigue, we’ll talk about it,” coach Patrick Roy said. “But right now, there’s no urgency for us to look at Plan B. He’s playing well, he’s giving us a chance to win every night.”

ABOUT THE PENGUINS (20-6-4): Pittsburgh netminder Marc-Andre Fleury, who is tied for the league lead with five shutouts, was being tested for mumps Wednesday along with defensemen Olli Maatta and Robert Bortuzzo. While the Penguins await the results, they are happy with the early returns provided by forward Bobby Farnham, who provided a spark with five hits against Tampa Bay on Monday in his second career game. “Having a guy like that in the lineup,“ Pittsburgh coach Mike Johnston said, ”picks up your team, picks up the crowd.”

OVERTIME

1. Pittsburgh still owns the league’s No. 2 power play but has converted only 2-of-27 chances in the last nine games.

2. The Avalanche activated D Brad Stuart, who has been sidelined since Nov. 4 due to a hamstring injury.

3. Pittsburgh and Colorado split a pair of games last season, with the away team winning each time.

PREDICTION: Penguins 4, Avalanche 3