Comeau lifts Penguins past Avalanche in OT

PITTSBURGH -- Last season, the Colorado Avalanche traveled to Pittsburgh for their lone visit and skated off with a 1-0 victory. This season’s visit to the Steel City produced the same 1-0 score, but it was the Penguins getting the win this time.

Left winger Blake Comeau potted the overtime winner to break the scoreless tie and send the Penguins to their first 1-0 overtime win since Nov. 17, 2001.

“I think it was (center Evgeni Malkin) did a good job of going to the net on the shot, tipped it and it popped out to me and I was at the right spot at the right time,” said Comeau of his overtime winner.

The Penguins improved their record to 4-0-2 in their last six games while earning at least one point in 14 of their last 17 games. Goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury earned his career-high sixth shutout of the season and 18th win.

“(Fleury) has done a real good job making sure the first shot is taken care of and we eliminate the second,” said Penguins coach Mike Johnston.

Comeau scored the game’s only goal 2:24 into overtime by pushing an unattended rebound into a yawning cage. The shot came from the point off the stick of defenseman Rob Scuderi, which was then deflected by Malkin off the pads of Avalanche goaltender Calvin Pickard. After the puck bounced to an open area, Comeau shuffled the puck in.

The Penguins had center Sidney Crosby back in the lineup after he had missed the previous three games with mumps. The Penguins fared fairly well during his absence, not losing a game in regulation. In fact, the Penguins’ record in 157 regular-season games without Crosby in the lineup is an impressive 92-47-1, including 20-4-2 in the last 26 games.

“I took probably a period just to get used to the speed,” said Crosby. “I think after that, the fact that you missed some time you feel it early on, but once you get in the game you start feeling more comfortable.”

The two teams combined for 15 shots in an uneventful first period before action picked up considerably in the second. The teams trading chances at both ends of the ice, taking a combined 31 shots. Both goalies were sharp and the game remained in a scoreless deadlock heading in the third.

Perhaps the toughest save that Pickard made came at the 17:12 mark of the third when Crosby broke in on a semi-breakaway and wristed a bouncing puck on net. Pickard was quick with his glove and snared the shot to stop play.

“I just wanted to give my team a chance to win and I felt I saw most the shots tonight and I made a nice save on (Crosby) there at the start of the third,” Pickard said.

The Penguins had the better of the play and the chances in the third period, throwing a total of 19 shots at Pickard from all over the ice.

Fleury was not nearly as busy at the other end of the ice, only facing seven shots in the third and turning them all aside, as the game headed to overtime.

Both teams had two opportunities with the man-advantage, but both penalty-killing units were able to easily thwart the chances.

Fleury turned away all 29 Colorado shots. Pickard turned aside 47 Pittsburgh shots as the tough-luck loser.

“(Pickard) was very solid and he played a really strong game for us, allowed us to be in that game and obviously he was a star player without a doubt,” said Colorado coach Patrick Roy.

NOTES: Pittsburgh G Thomas Greiss has been tested for mumps and is currently in isolation. The Penguins are also awaiting test results on D Robert Bortuzzo and D Olli Maatta. ... Colorado D Brad Stuart played in his 1,000th career game. ... The Penguins have lost 91 man-games to injury or illness this season, while the Avalanche has lost 168. ... Scratches for the Penguins were C Andrew Ebbett, D Brian Dumoulin and Greiss (illness). The lone scratch for the Avalanche was LW Patrick Bordeleau. ... Both teams will next be in action on Saturday. The Avalanche will visit Buffalo, and the Penguins will host Florida.