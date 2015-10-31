FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
November 1, 2015 / 11:03 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Ryan O‘Reilly had a goal and two assists to lead the Sabres in a 3-1 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night. The top-line center, acquired in an offseason trade with Colorado, matched his career high with three points and extended his points streak to five games, during which he has recorded three goals and seven assists. He also won 20 of 36 face-offs and helped the Sabres kill a couple of penalties in the third period. “I may have rode him a little hard tonight with the way I played him 26-plus minutes,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said. “But he was the best player on the ice in pretty much every situation tonight.”

G Semyon Varlamov started for the second night in a row for the Avalanche, in large part because of his strong 34-save work in the previous game.

