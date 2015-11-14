FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
November 15, 2015 / 4:16 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Gabriel Landeskog has been suspended two games for an illegal check to the head of Boston Bruins forward Brad Marchand on Thursday night. The NHL’s Department of Player Safety also announced Friday that Marchand was fined $5,000 for roughing Landeskog. The incident occurred at 5:46 of the second period. Landeskog was assessed a match penalty for illegal check to the head, and the Avalanche captain was ejected from the game. Marchand was assessed a minor penalty for roughing. Marchand was uninjured and played the rest of the game after serving a two-minute penalty for punching Landeskog after the collision.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
