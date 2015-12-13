Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

LW Andreas Martinsen eyeballed the puck, floating in mid-air within reach on his backhand side. “I thought I’d go ahead and try it,” Martinsen said, “so I hit it.” Martinsen’s downward swing of his stick sent the puck into the net just before the midway point of the third period, snapping a tie and lifting Colorado to a 3-2 verdict on Saturday night over the Nashville Predators at sold-out Bridgestone Arena. It was just the second goal of the season for Martinsen, who pounced on the rebound of a shot by center Carl Soderberg at 9:37.

Ryan O‘Reilly scored his 100th career goal on Saturday night with a highlight-reel shot 3:19 into overtime to lead the Sabres to a 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday night. O‘Reilly faked a shot from the left circle, sending Kings defenseman Alec Martinez to the ice. O‘Reilly then cut inside and lifted a hard wrist shot into the left corner of the net while falling to the ice. “Hopefully, I’ve got a lot more coming, but obviously it’s great to get that and hopefully there are more milestones to come,” O‘Reilly said. O‘Reilly’s goal was just the latest in a season filled with highlights for the new Sabres center. Acquired from Colorado in an offseason trade, O‘Reilly has been one of Buffalo’s best and most consistent performers through the first half of the season. “It’s probably going to be hard to overstate it,” Sabres coach Dan Bylsma said of O‘Reilly’s impact. “He’s pretty much been there in every situation and every opportunity for our team. He’s come up big again for us. He obviously scores a fantastic goal there in the overtime. But all game long I think he’s out there against the top line against the opposition. He’s been nothing short of magnificent for us.”

LW Gabriel Landeskog (back) sat out his second straight game on Saturday but could return Sunday in St. Louis.

G Semyon Varlamov had 34 saves on Saturday night, including 13 in the third period. Varlamov came up with two critical stops during a Nashville power play.