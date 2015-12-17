FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
December 18, 2015 / 5:36 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Matt Duchene scored on Tuesday in a win over Chicago. “I was actually trying to pass it to (center Nathan) MacKinnon back door for an open net,” Duchene said. “Nice bounce, obviously. I’ll take it. The last two games, I had a ton of chances and wasn’t able to score. I hit a goalpost and was a little snake-bit, so it was nice to get kind of a cheap one.”

G Semyon Varlamov stopped all 29 shots he faced and leading Colorado to a 3-0 win over the Chicago Blackhawks. The Avalanche netminder stopped nine shots in the first period, 13 shots in the second and seven in the third to post his first shutout of the season and the 19th of his career. He improved to 11-3-0 against the Blackhawks and won his eighth consecutive decision against Chicago. “You always have to be ready to play against those guys,” Varlamov said. “They’re a dangerous team, especially offensively. When we’re scoring first, I feel like we play so much better because we get that confidence.”

