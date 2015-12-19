FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch
December 20, 2015

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Francois Beauchemin had his first-two goal game of the season, leading the Avalanche to a 2-1 win over the Islanders on Thursday.

G Semyon Varlamov stopped 33 shots, and the Avalanche beat the Islanders 2-1 Thursday. He is 4-0 with a 0.99 goals-against average during the winning streak and followed up his shutout of the Blackhawks with another strong performance. Varlamov has stopped 138 of 142 shots in the last four games. “I was struggling, but that’s over now,” Varlamov said. “I continued to work hard every day and I also got support from the coaching staff and from this team. Mentally, I feel stronger.”

