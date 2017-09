G Calvin Pickard was recalled from AHL San Antonio with G Reto Berra sidelined due to an ankle injury.

RW Jarome Iginla scored his 599th career goal in the Avalanche’s 2-1, overtime loss to the Coyotes on Sunday.

D Nate Guenin skated at practice Saturday but was scratched Sunday. He left the Dec. 21 game with a head injury.

G Semyon Varlamov made 26 saves Sunday in a 2-1, overtime loss to the Coyotes.