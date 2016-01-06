Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

C Matt Duchene had a goal and assist for the Avalanche in a 4-1 win over the Kings on Monday.

D Tyson Barrie had two goals and two assists in the Avalanche’s win over the Kings on Monday. It was Barrie’s first two-goal game of the season. His last one came at Chicago on Feb. 20, 2015.

RW Jarome Iginla scored his 600th career goal to become the 19th player to reach the milestone, as his shot deflected in off a defender.

D Erik Johnson left the game Monday in the second period due to a lower-body injury.

G Semyon Varlamov rebounded from a poor game to stop 30 shots in a 4-1 win over Los Angeles on Monday. Varlamov was pulled from Saturday’s loss after allowing four goals on 19 shots.