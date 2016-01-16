Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

C Matt Duchene gave Colorado a 1-0 lead just 51 seconds into the game. Left winger Gabriel Landeskog stole the puck near center ice, defenseman Nick Holden picked it up and passed it to Duchene streaking down the middle. He put the puck high to the stick side of Schneider for the fastest goal to start a game for Colorado this season. It was Duchene’s 22nd of the year. He had 21 in 82 games last season. “I‘m not thinking about last year because it wasn’t a good year statistically for me,” Duchene said. “It’s nice to get 20 but my job is to score and provide offense. I thought our line played really well tonight and generated a lot of stuff.”

G Calvin Pickard made 27 saves for his first career shutout, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the New Jersey Devils 3-0 on Thursday night. Pickard got his first shutout after a couple of near misses last season while playing sporadically for Colorado. He stopped 14 shots in the third period to get the milestone win. “It feels nice,” he said. “Last year I came close a few times on the road but to actually get it here at home in front of our fans is pretty special. It was a full team effort. Everybody really earned that shutout.”