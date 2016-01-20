Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

RW Jarome Iginla ripped home his 13th goal of the season on the power play and 602nd of his career, giving him sole possession of 18th on the NHL’s all-time goal-scoring list, breaking a tie with Jari Kurri. “They all feel good. To get a goal at the end of the second period was big for the power play. In the third, we did what we had to do and were able to hold them off,” he said after Colorado’s 2-1 win at Winnipeg.

G Semyon Varlamov made 36 saves Monday in the Avalanche’s 2-1 win over the Jets. He lost his shutout bid with 41 seconds left in the game.