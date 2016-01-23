Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

C Nathan MacKinnon again scored late in regulation against the Blues as the Avalanche rallied to beat the Blues 2-1 on Friday night.

LW Gabriel Landeskog scored on the first attempt in the shootout Friday.

RW Blake Comeau was out of the lineup to be with his wife, who gave birth to the couple’s daughter earlier Friday

D Erik Johnson’s return to the lineup has been pushed back to Saturday’s game at Dallas. Johnson, who has now missed nine games with a knee injury, was hopeful to return against St. Louis but the medical and training staffs wanted to give him one more day.

G Semyon Varlamov had 33 saves through overtime and stopped three more in the shootout, and the Avalanche rallied to beat the Blues 2-1 on Friday night.