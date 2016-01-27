FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#US NHL
January 28, 2016 / 6:46 AM / 2 years ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

G Roman Will, called up from AHL San Antonio before the game, made his NHL debut in relief of starter Calvin Pickard, who played the first two periods. Will recorded two saves and allowed one goal.

G Calvin Pickard stopped 16 of the 20 shots he faced before getting pulled after the second period of the Avalanche’s 6-1 loss to the Sharks.

C Mikhail Grigorenko did not play at San Jose on Tuesday due to an illness. RW Chris Wagner took Grigorenko’s spot in the lineup.

G Semyon Varlamov was unavailable for the Avalanche’s game at San Jose on Tuesday. He was in Denver to attend to legal matters stemming from a domestic dispute charge in 2013 that was dropped.

