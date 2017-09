RW Jarome Iginla snapped out of a nine-game slump with his 14th and 15th of the season. “It was a big win for us when it hasn’t been going our way,” Iginla said. “For them to come back and to make a very close game of it and to hold them off in the third period and play a good, smart game with the lead, it definitely feels good. Now we want to keep going. It is a weight off our shoulders breaking the bad slide. Now we’ve got to build upon this.”