Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

RW Jarome Iginla entered Friday night’s game with 604 goals, four behind Dino Ciccarelli for 17th on the NHL career list.

G Semyon Varlamov made 43 saves in a win Friday. “He was phenomenal for us,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said of Varlamov. “We had back-to-back games and got in late last night. Not trying to find an excuse but they’re a good puck possession team. Our goalie needed to be our best player for us to win and he was.” “He (Roy) came to me and said ‘I‘m going to play you tomorrow night’,” Varlamov said about finding out he was playing two nights in a row. “And I said, ‘I‘m ready.'”