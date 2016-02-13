FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
February 14, 2016 / 8:41 PM / 2 years ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RW Jarome Iginla entered Friday night’s game with 604 goals, four behind Dino Ciccarelli for 17th on the NHL career list.

G Semyon Varlamov made 43 saves in a win Friday. “He was phenomenal for us,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said of Varlamov. “We had back-to-back games and got in late last night. Not trying to find an excuse but they’re a good puck possession team. Our goalie needed to be our best player for us to win and he was.” “He (Roy) came to me and said ‘I‘m going to play you tomorrow night’,” Varlamov said about finding out he was playing two nights in a row. “And I said, ‘I‘m ready.'”

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.