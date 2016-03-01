FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
March 2, 2016 / 4:11 AM

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Eric Gelinas was acquired by the Avalanche from from the Devils in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2017 draft. Gelinas has a goal and five assists in 34 games this season. he 54th overall pick in the 2009 draft, Gelinas has 14 goals and 54 points in 156 career NHL games.He is in the first year of a two-year, $3.15 million contract extension, and he is scheduled to become a restricted free agent following the 2016-2017 season.

LW Taylor Beck was acquired by the Avalanche from the Islanders on Monday in exchange for C Marc-Andre Cliche. Beck, 24, had no points in two games for New York this season. He had 16 goals and 17 assists in 46 games for AHL Bridgeport.

