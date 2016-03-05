Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

D Tyson Barrie had two assists Thursday in the Avalanche’s 3-2 win over the Panthers.

G Calvin Pickard was named the Avalanche’s No. 1 goalie on Wednesday, and he showed why on Thursday with a game-stealing performance. He had 38 saves, including 24 in the third period to preserve a 3-2 win over Florida. Pickard’s 24 saves in one period were the most by any Avalanche goaltender and one shy of the franchise record set by Scott Gordon of the Quebec Nordiques on Feb. 4, 1990.

LW Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist Thursday in the Avalanche’s 3-2 win over the Panthers.

G Semyon Varlamov was pulled from the Avalanche’s loss at Minnesota on Tuesday after giving up three goals in the first period. On Wednesday, the team announced that Calvin Pickard is the new No. 1 goalie.