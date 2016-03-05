FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 5, 2016 / 11:12 PM / a year ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

D Tyson Barrie had two assists Thursday in the Avalanche’s 3-2 win over the Panthers.

G Calvin Pickard was named the Avalanche’s No. 1 goalie on Wednesday, and he showed why on Thursday with a game-stealing performance. He had 38 saves, including 24 in the third period to preserve a 3-2 win over Florida. Pickard’s 24 saves in one period were the most by any Avalanche goaltender and one shy of the franchise record set by Scott Gordon of the Quebec Nordiques on Feb. 4, 1990.

LW Gabriel Landeskog had a goal and an assist Thursday in the Avalanche’s 3-2 win over the Panthers.

G Semyon Varlamov was pulled from the Avalanche’s loss at Minnesota on Tuesday after giving up three goals in the first period. On Wednesday, the team announced that Calvin Pickard is the new No. 1 goalie.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.