Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch
March 26, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

C Nathan MacKinnon is out with a knee injury and won’t play Saturday, too.

D Zach Redmond and D Andrew Bodnarchuk will rotate in and out of the lineup for now, coach Patrick Roy said. Redmond was in against the Flyers.

C Matt Duchene missed his third game due to a knee injury. He won’t play Saturday, too.

D Andrew Bodnarchuk and D Zach Redmond will rotate in and out of the lineup for now, coach Patrick Roy said. Redmond was in against the Flyers.

G Semyon Varlamov has played great in stretches, but he has let in big goals late in games to contribute to Colorado’s collapses. Thursday night, he allowed two in a span of 19 seconds that turned a 2-1 Avalanche lead into an eventual 4-2 loss to Philadelphia. With Colorado fighting Minnesota for the last playoff spot in the Western Conference, Varlamov can’t afford to have lapses in the last eight games.

