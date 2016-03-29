FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US NHL
March 29, 2016 / 3:06 AM / a year ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Cs Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene remain out due to knee injuries, although Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said Duchene skated on his own Sunday.

LW Mikko Rantanen was assigned to the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate in San Antonio, allowing the team to preserve the first year of his three-year, entry-level contract. Rantanen went scoreless in nine games, and the club would have lost the first year had he played in a 10th game.

Cs Matt Duchene and Nathan MacKinnon remain out due to knee injuries, although Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said Duchene skated on his own Sunday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.