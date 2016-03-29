Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Cs Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene remain out due to knee injuries, although Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said Duchene skated on his own Sunday.

LW Mikko Rantanen was assigned to the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate in San Antonio, allowing the team to preserve the first year of his three-year, entry-level contract. Rantanen went scoreless in nine games, and the club would have lost the first year had he played in a 10th game.

