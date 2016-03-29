Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Cs Nathan MacKinnon and Matt Duchene remain out due to knee injuries, although Avalanche coach Patrick Roy said Duchene skated on his own Sunday.

LW Mikko Rantanen was assigned to the Avalanche’s AHL affiliate in San Antonio, allowing the team to preserve the first year of his three-year, entry-level contract. Rantanen went scoreless in nine games, and the club would have lost the first year had he played in a 10th game.

LW Blake Comeau got his team off to a good start in a big game with the night’s first goal and later added a helper on a Gabriel Landeskog marker. Comeau finished with five shots on net while winning nine of 13 faceoffs, the type of contribution the Avalanche needed with top goal-scorers Matt Duchene and Nathan MacKinnon shelved by knee injuries.

G Semyon Varlamov shut down the Predators in the last 4 1/2 minutes, finishing with 32 saves in a 4-3 win Monday. His two biggest came in the final three minutes, as he stoned C Mike Ribeiro on a chance in the slot and turned away RW James Neal on a wrister from the bottom of the right faceoff circle with a sixth attacker on the ice.