10 months ago
Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch
#US NHL
October 19, 2016 / 2:41 AM / 10 months ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Nathan MacKinnon's overtime shot from the middle of the ice glanced off Penguins defenseman Kris Letang, allowing LW Gabriel Landeskog to knock it deftly past goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, who made 27 saves but couldn't make a 28th.

G Calvin Pickard gave up two quick scores midway through the first period but limited the Penguins to just one more goal, by Trevor Daley midway through the third, while making 28 saves.

D Patrick Wiercioch scored his 13th goal in 213 career games Monday.

LW Gabriel Landeskog tied the score with a power-play goal in the third period, then batted in a deflected Nathan MacKinnon shot 22 seconds into overtime as the Avalanche dealt the Pittsburgh Penguins their first loss of the season, 4-3 Monday night.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
