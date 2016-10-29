FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 30, 2016 / 4:05 AM / 10 months ago

Colorado Avalanche - PlayerWatch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

F Shawn Matthias scored the lone goal and the Jets beat Colorado 1-0 on Friday night. Matthias fired a one-timer through Semyon Varlamov's legs for his second goal of the season. "We had a good change. I snuck around and Armia made a really nice heads-up play to me," Matthias said. "There were a couple of times in the first period we tried the same play and they got some sticks on them, so the third time is the charm."

G Semyon Varlamov had 20 saves for the Avalanche, who showed a little rust after their five-day break. Colorado was playing for the first time since wrapping up a four-game Eastern Conference road trip with a loss at Florida on Saturday.

