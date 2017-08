D Eric Gelinas was a healthy scratch Thursday against the Blackhawks.

LW Cody McLeod was a healthy scratch Thursday against the Blackhawks. McLeod has only appeared in three of Colorado's eight games this year, a decision that coach Jared Bednar said recently is difficult because of McLeod's work ethic.

D Fedor Tyutin returned to the Colorado lineup Thursday night against the Blackhawks after missing the past four games with a groin injury.