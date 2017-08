G Calvin Pickard stopped 32 shots in his second career shutout to lead Colorado to a 1-0 victory over Minnesota on Saturday.

C John Mitchell cleared waivers Saturday. The move was made Friday morning. Mitchell, who was in the lineup Saturday, has no points in five games. He is in the last season of a three-year, $5.4 million deal. The Avalanche have the option to assign him to San Antonio of the AHL.