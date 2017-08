G Calvin Pickard made 12 saves on 13 shots in 31:18 of ice time Thursday after replacing Semyon Varlamov in the Avalanche's 6-0 loss to the Maple Leafs.

G Semyon Varlamov started his second straight game after missing three with a groin strain, but he didn't last the night. He was pulled in favor of Calvin Pickard after the Maple Leafs made it 5-0. Varlamov finished with 13 saves in less than half a game.