F Felix Girard was acquired by the Colorado Avalanche from the Nashville Predators on Friday in exchange for F Cody McLeod. Girard, 22, will be assigned to the San Antonio Rampage of the American Hockey League, Girard played in 35 games for the Milwaukee Admirals of the AHL this season, tallying three goals and five assists. The Quebec City, Quebec, native was drafted by Nashville in the fourth round in 2013.