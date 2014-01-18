Preview: Avalanche at Predators

Both the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators look to extend their winning streaks when the Central Division rivals face off at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday. Colorado is seeking its fourth straight victory after posting a 2-1 shootout triumph over New Jersey on Thursday. Ryan O‘Reilly scored in both regulation and the bonus format as the Avalanche ran their point streak to five contests (4-0-1).

Nashville registered its second consecutive win Thursday, skating to a 4-3 shootout victory at Philadelphia as captain Shea Weber notched a goal and two assists in regulation while fellow defenseman Roman Josi netted the decisive tally in the seventh round of the bonus format. The Predators have gone beyond regulation in three of their last four road games, going 1-1 in shootouts while losing in overtime at Boston. The Predators and Avalanche split a pair of meetings in Colorado, with each club totaling seven goals.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (30-12-5): O‘Reilly enters Saturday’s contest with a three-game goal-scoring streak during which he has recorded four tallies. The 22-year-old leads Colorado with 18 goals, matching his career-high total in 2011-12. Semyon Varlamov has gone 15 games without a regulaton loss (10-0-5), putting him one win away from tying the club record set in 2007 by Peter Budaj.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (21-21-7): Wednesday’s acquisition of Devan Dubnyk from Edmonton created a crowd in the crease, and Nashville solved the problem on Friday by assigning rookie Marek Mazanec to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League. The 22-year-old Czech posted a pair of shutouts while wiinning five of his first eight decisions, but he finished 8-10-4 with two shutouts and a 2.80 goals-against average in 25 games. Dubnyk, who went 11-17-2 with two blankings in 32 contests with the Oilers and is likely to make his Predators debut on Saturday, and Carter Hutton will man the crease while Nashville awaits the return of Pekka Rinne from a hip infection.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado C Paul Stastny is expected to return to the lineup Saturday after missing two games with a leg injury.

2. Avalanche C Matt Duchene celebrated his 23rd birthday on Thursday by scoring the decisive goal in the shootout.

3. Weber has collected 21 points (five goals) over his last 20 contests.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Predators 1