Preview: Avalanche at Predators

A dominating stretch at home has the Nashville Predators on the verge of clinching their second straight postseason appearance and ninth in franchise history. Winners of three in a row overall and sporting a 7-0-3 mark in their last 10 home games, the Predators can officially punch their ticket to the playoffs on Monday with a regulation victory over the visiting Central Division-rival Colorado Avalanche.

James Neal reached the 30-goal plateau for the second time in his career after he netted his seventh tally in six contests during Saturday’s 5-1 rout of Columbus. The 28-year-old also scored in Nashville’s 5-2 victory over Colorado on March 5, his team’s lone triumph in three meetings thus far with the Avalanche. While the Predators are sitting pretty as the top wild card and reside four points behind third-place Chicago in Central, the Avalanche suffered a crucial 4-0 setback to Minnesota on Saturday to drop five points behind the Wild for the second wild-card spot in the Western Conference. “We have seven games and we’re five points (behind), so it’s possible,” Colorado veteran Jarome Iginla told NHL.com. “We have to get back at it (Monday), regroup and try to get better. We need to put a winning streak together.”

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (38-33-4): Colorado won its last three contests on the road to improve to 21-16-0 away from the Pepsi Center before dropping two in a row in front of its fans. “It’s obvious that our home record (17-17-4) this year hasn’t been good enough, but let’s go on the road and let’s see what we can do,” coach Patrick Roy said of his team’s fading playoff hopes. Semyon Varlamov turned aside 53 of 58 shots to win both of his starts versus Nashville this season and improve to 10-4-1 in his career against Nashville.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (39-23-13): Nashville’s defensemen are packing a punch as Roman Josi notched three assists on Saturday to increase his season total to a franchise-best 44 while his 56 points matched captain Shea Weber (2013-14) for most by a blue-liner in a single campaign. “Shea has been a great role model for me,” Josi told the team’s website. “Having as many points as him is a big honor for me. He’s been one of the best defensemen in the league for years, and I’ve learned so much from him, so it’s definitely a big honor for me.” Weber netted his 164th career goal on Saturday to move into second place all-time with Nashville, with one coming in the last meeting with Colorado.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville G Pekka Rinne is 11-1-1 in his last 13 outings, with a 34-save performance against Colorado included in that stretch.

2. The Avalanche are 1-for-12 on the power play in the last five contests.

3. The Central Division rivals will conclude their five-game season series in Music City on April 5.

PREDICTION: Predators 4, Avalanche 2