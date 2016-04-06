Predators 4, Avalanche 3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- While the Nashville Predators snapped a four-game losing streak Tuesday night, ensuring the Colorado Avalanche can break out the golf clubs on Sunday.

Right winger Craig Smith’s tie-breaking goal at 4:17 of the third period gave Nashville a 4-3 verdict at Bridgestone Arena, eliminating Colorado from contention for a Western Conference playoff spot.

In improving to 40-26-14, the Predators officially ushered Minnesota into the conference’s second wild-card spot despite the Wild’s 3-0 loss to San Jose. The Avalanche (39-37-4) suffered their fourth consecutive defeat.

Smith’s 21st marker of the season came off a pretty feed from left winger Filip Forsberg. Colorado couldn’t even the score despite pulling goalie Semyon Varlamov with more than 3 1/2 minutes left for a sixth attacker and getting a 6-on-4 over the last 1:57 after a high-sticking minor against Ryan Johansen.

Nashville center Mike Fisher snapped a 2-2 tie with his 13th goal at 36 seconds into the third, burying a setup by defenseman Roman Josi. But Avalanche center Shawn Matthias potted his 11th tally off a juicy rebound at 1:58, temporarily knotting the score.

Varlamov stopped 24 of 28 shots, while Predators goalie Pekka Rinne notched his 33rd win by making 25 saves.

Nashville opened the scoring at 8:15 of the first period as Colin Wilson scored his first goal since Feb. 27 and his sixth of the season with a wrister from the left circle.

With a 5-on-3 advantage, the Predators made it 2-0 at 10:19 when Forsberg potted his 32nd goal on a highlight-reel play. Collecting a rebound, Forsberg shot from between his legs and beat Varlamov to the stick side.

Nashville couldn’t add to its lead despite major advantages in shots and possession time during the first 15 minutes, and Colorado made its way back into the game.

Mikkel Boedker scored from a bad angle from just inside the goal line at 16:48 of the first, his 17th goal of the season. Jarome Iginla poked the equalizer home at 17:30 of the second off a scrum in front of the net, his 21st marker.

NOTES: Colorado D Nikita Zadorov was back in the lineup after missing Sunday night’s loss to St. Louis after a hit to the head in the team’s Friday night loss to Washington. ... Nashville D Ryan Ellis (head) returned after a two-game absence, with the team sending D Stefan Elliott to its AHL affiliate in Milwaukee. ... Avalanche scratches were Ds Chris Bigras, Eric Gelinas and Andrew Bodnarchuk. The Predators scratched RW Miikka Salomaki, C Colton Sissons and LW Austin Watson.