Predators pull out OT win over Avalanche

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- For most people, surprising is the word they’d most associate with the Nashville Predators’ season.

Another one might be resilient, a quality Nashville again displayed Tuesday night.

After yielding a game-tying goal with 36 seconds left in regulation, the Predators pulled out another dramatic home win as center Craig Smith scored his 14th goal on a breakaway at 2:46 of overtime to beat the Colorado Avalanche 4-3.

Taking a breakout pass from center Mike Ribeiro, Smith whipped a forehand past goalkeeper Semyon Varlamov. It ended Nashville’s first losing streak of the season at two games and improved its overall record to 31-10-5, good for a five-point lead in the Central Division over Chicago and St. Louis.

What’s more, the Predators improved to 19-2-1 at Bridgestone Arena, where they haven’t lost since Dec. 6. They tied an eight-year-old club record with their eighth straight home win.

It was also their 16th one-goal win at home and their 14th home victory in which they were tied or trailing during the third period.

“It just tells you how strong a team we are to be able to bounce back and get the game-winner,” center Filip Forsberg said. “It’s all about work. You want to be really tough to play against at home.”

It was another exhibition of the knack Nashville has displayed for scoring when it matters most. Moments after goalie Carter Hutton (2-4-3) came up with a clutch pad save on a blast from defenseman Zach Redmond, Ribeiro sent Smith in behind the defense with a perfect feed.

“I didn’t want to go too hard so (Smith) couldn’t reach it,” said Ribeiro, who drew his third assist of the night. “I was just trying to give him time to get close to the blue line and skate with it.”

Varlamov (12-10-7) recorded 35 saves to keep Colorado in contention, but couldn’t glove Smith’s game-winning shot. The Avalanche (20-18-11) fell to 8-9-8 on the road.

Colorado managed a point thanks to an empty-net goal by defenseman Nick Holden at 19:24 of the third period. After pulling Varlamov with 2:09 remaining, the Avalanche finally mounted an attack in front of the Predators’ net, with Holden swatting home a rebound for his fourth goal.

“I thought we found a way to battle and stay in that game,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “I thought the guys did a good job of staying focused and not panicking.”

Colorado opened the scoring at 11:52 of the first period when left winger Cody McLeod deflected a point shot by Redmond past Hutton. It was McLeod’s fourth goal of the season.

Nashville tied it at 3:33 of the second period when defenseman Roman Josi rifled a slapper from the right point by Varlamov for his eighth goal.

The Predators then grabbed the lead at 13:21 with a power play goal by center Colin Wilson, his 15th of the season. It came off the rebound of a shot by defenseman Seth Jones which banged off the boards and onto Wilson’s forehand side.

After withstanding an intense flurry, the Avalanche equalized at 16:05 when right winger Jarome Iginla ripped a one-timer home for his 15th goal. A sweet drop pass by center Matt Duchene teed Iginla up.

Forsberg’s rebound goal from a bad angle put Nashville ahead 3-2 32 seconds into the third period and it appeared that lead would stick until Holden forced overtime.

But as they have done so often this season, the Predators produced when the pressure was at its highest.

“It certainly wasn’t what we wanted to do at the end of the game,” Nashville coach Peter Laviolette said of allowing the tying goal. “But I liked how we scored early in the third period and continued to press for the entire time. It’s great to have a good record at home.”

Hutton finished with 21 saves.

NOTES: Colorado D Erik Johnson (knee) will sit out the next three to eight weeks after surgery on Monday. Johnson, who withdrew from Sunday’s All-Star Game because of the injury, has 12 goals and 11 assists while averaging 24 minutes per game. ... Nashville G Pekka Rinne (knee) skated before Monday’s practice, but is still expected to miss two to four more weeks. He was injured in the third period of a 5-1 win on Jan. 13 over Vancouver. ... Avalanche G Reto Berra was recalled from a five-game conditioning assignment with Lake Erie of the AHL. Berra became the 11th goalie in league history to score a goal during his stay. ... Predators D Ryan Ellis (lower-body injury) is out for two more weeks. Ellis was injured in a 3-2 overtime win on Jan. 8 over Dallas.