Predators put it together in win vs. Avalanche

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- After a slow start, the Nashville Predators put together one of their best showings of the season.

Nashville rallied for five consecutive goals after falling behind by one early, and the Predators earned a 5-2 win over the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena on Tuesday night.

“Certainly, in recent time I think it’s been the strongest game that I can recall,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “Guys -- they seemed to have good jump. We had the day off yesterday.”

The Predators (41-13-7) recorded their sixth consecutive home victory. Nashville, which leads the NHL with 89 points, improved to 26-3-1 on home ice. With 21 games left, Nashville is 22 points away from breaking the team record for most points in a season (110), a mark set in 2006-07.

“(Nashville) has the best home record for a reason,” Colorado coach Patrick Roy said. “I love their intensity. They were quick on the puck. A lot of pressure on our D. Their D was supporting the rush. They’re the best team in the NHL right now.”

Center Calle Jarnkrok, defenseman Roman Josi, and left wingers Craig Smith, Filip Forsberg and Eric Nystrom scored for the Predators. It was Jarnkrok’s first goal in 20 games.

“It was nice to finally score again,” said Jarnkrok, who was a healthy scratch in Sunday’s shootout win at Buffalo. “You have to fight for your spot every day, so I guess that’s what I did today.”

Related Coverage Preview: Avalanche at Predators

Colorado right winger Nathan MacKinnon, who recorded his first career hat trick Sunday in a win over Tampa Bay, remained hot by scoring the game’s first goal at 3:57 of the first period.

Avalanche center Ryan O‘Reilly started the play when he skated the puck from the Colorado blue line to inside the Nashville blue line, where he backhanded a pass to MacKinnon at the point.

MacKinnon, 19, cranked a slap shot from the point that beat Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne glove-side for the 2014 Calder Trophy winner’s 100th career point.

Nashville tied the score 15 seconds later when Jarnkrok scooped up a turnover at the Predators blue line and skated the length of the ice on a breakaway for his sixth goal of the season.

Jarnkrok beat Colorado goalie Semyon Varlamov on his glove side with an unassisted wrist shot to make it 1-1.

The Predators took a 2-1 lead when Smith blasted a slap shot from the right side of the faceoff circle at the end of a three-on-two rush at the 4:32 of the second period. Smith found an opening below Varlamov’s armpit on his blocker side for his 19th goal of the season.

Smith helped Nashville increase is lead to 3-1 when he screened Varlamov from the front of the crease nearly seven minutes later. Josi lofted a wrist shot from the point for his 11th goal of the season at the 11:06 mark of the second period.

“We created a lot offensively and had a lot of chances, and we were able to put the puck in the net,” Josi said. “I think we controlled most of the play and had the puck a lot, and our forwards did a great job of forechecking and putting pressure on the D. That’s why we had so much zone time.”

Forsberg boosted Nashville’s lead to 4-1 when he roofed a slap shot from the left faceoff circle over Varlamov’s glove 54 seconds into the third period for his 21st goal of the season. Roy brought in backup Reto Berra after the fourth goal. Varlamov finished with 25 saves, while Berra stopped all 11 shots he faced.

Roy pulled Berra for another attacker during a Colorado power play, but the gamble backfired when Nystrom’s long wrist shot from the Predators faceoff circle boosted the host’s lead to 5-1 at 8:28 of the third period.

“They obviously got some bounces, especially one (of those late) goals,” Avalanche let winger Gabriel Landeskog said. “But at the same time you have to work hard to get that luck and tonight they outworked us. Their D corps -- it’s tough to say any D corps in the league that’s got a better one than that.”

Colorado center John Mitchell scored a power-play goal with 1:19 left from the front of the crease to make it 5-2.

The Predators outshot the Avalanche 41-19 in the opener of a three-game homestand.

Rinne, who shut out Colorado on Dec. 9, made 18 saves to improve to 35-8-3.

Predators center Paul Gaustad won 15 of 19 faceoffs.

NOTES: Nashville D Cody Franson and LW Michael Santorelli finally made their home debuts after being acquired in a Feb. 15 trade with Toronto. Both players were drafted by the Predators and played their first two NHL seasons with Nashville. ... Predators D Anthony Bitetto was reassigned to Milwaukee of the American Hockey League, and D Ryan Ellis remains day-to-day with a lower-body injury. ... Seven Colorado players are out with injuries, including D Jan Hejda (knee/day-to-day.) ... Avalanche G Semyon Varlamov started his 17th straight game, breaking a tie with Patrick Roy for the second-longest streak since the team relocated to Denver. ... Colorado ends its two-game road trip Friday at the Dallas Stars. ... The Minnesota Wild play at Nashville on Thursday.