Preview: Avalanche at Rangers

The New York Rangers attempt to bounce back from their fourth loss in five games when they host the Colorado Avalanche on Thursday. New York ended a three-game skid with a home victory over Carolina on Monday but dropped a 2-1 shootout decision to the New York Islanders two nights later in the first installment of the bitter rivalry played in Brooklyn.

The Rangers’ offensive struggles continued as they failed to score more than three goals for the fifth time in six games. Colorado continues its four-game road trip after splitting the first two contests. The Avalanche suffered a 5-3 loss to the Islanders in the opener Monday before edging New Jersey 2-1 the following night. Colorado looks to earn a split of the two-game season series after falling to the Rangers 2-1 at home Nov. 6.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, RSN360, Altitude (Colorado), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (10-14-1): Colorado welcomed John Mitchell back to the lineup Tuesday after the center missed seven games with an oblique injury. Jarome Iginla is expected to play in his 1,418th career contest Thursday, which will move him ahead of Luke Richardson for sole possession of 28th place on the all-time list. The 38-year-old is four goals away from tying Jari Kurri (601) for 18th in NHL history.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (17-6-3): Tanner Glass was in the lineup against the Islanders on Wednesday after being recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League earlier in the day and registered three shots and five hits in 10 minutes, 1 second of ice time. It was the third appearance of the season and first since Oct. 13 for the 32-year-old left wing, who recorded a goal and five assists in 66 games with the Rangers last season. Mats Zuccarello leads the team with 11 goals but has netted only one in his last six contests.

OVERTIME

1. Rangers LW Rick Nash has gone three contests without a goal after scoring six during a four-game streak.

2. Colorado C Nathan MacKinnon has scored four game-winning goals, one behind Pittsburgh’s Evgeni Malkin for the league lead.

3. Rangers rookie C Oscar Lindberg scored the winner at Colorado on Nov. 6 but endured a nine-game drought before recording two goals in his last four contests.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Avalanche 2