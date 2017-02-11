Henrik Lundqvist has a chance to reach a major milestone when the resurgent New York Rangers host the NHL-worst Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night. Lundqvist, in his 12th season with New York, is bidding to become the 12th goaltender in league history to register 400 career victories.

"I'm sure it's going to be on everybody's mind and we'll try to put out a good effort for him," Rangers captain Ryan McDonagh said of Lundqvist's shot at history. Lundqvist is on a roll with four straight victories to draw New York within two points of third-place Columbus in the Metropolitan Division. Colorado was denied a season-high third consecutive win with a 4-1 setback to Pittsburgh and now kicks off a five-game road trip. The Avalanche were pounded by the visiting Rangers 6-2 on New Year's Eve but have won their last two visits to Madison Square Garden.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude2 (Colorado), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (15-34-2): Colorado's power play has converted in three straight games for the first time this season after captain Gabriel Landeskog scored with the man advantage versus the Penguins. "We couldn't be that bad forever," forward Nathan MacKinnon said. "We were in a slump, and we changed up some units to be more aggressive. It's good that we found the back of the net." Calvin Pickard allowed all six goals in his lone start versus New York on Dec. 31.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (35-18-1): J.T. Miller netted a pair of goals in the first meeting against Colorado and is coming off a two-tally performance against Nashville -- his fourth consecutive game with two points. Miller's line combined for six points versus the Predators, with Michael Grabner scoring his team-high 26th goal and center Kevin Hayes collecting three assists. "I think we all complement each other," Hayes said. "I like to pass and those two clearly like to score."

OVERTIME

1. Rangers F Chris Kreider, who had a hat trick in the first meeting, is riding a five-game point streak.

2. D Tyson Barrie (lower body), sidelined the past three games, will accompany the team on the road trip.

3. New York has won 18 of 23 encounters against Western Conference teams this season.

PREDICTION: Rangers 5, Avalanche 1