Avalanche rebound from rout with shootout win

NEW YORK -- After a six-goal drubbing Tuesday on Long Island, the Colorado Avalanche answered the bell about 30 miles east on Thursday night.

The Avalanche used a strong start and resilient finish to emerge with a 4-3 shootout victory over the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden, two days after a 6-0 loss to the Islanders.

Center Nathan MacKinnon’s power-play goal at 7:54 of the third period knotted the score at 3 and then MacKinnon and left winger Alex Tanguay scored in a shootout to help the Avalanche avoid a sixth loss in seven games.

”We had a solid 35 minutes,“ MacKinnon said. ”We let down in the second period late. We don’t want to do that against a team like this; they went to the Final last season, they have a lot of firepower. Down a goal going to the third, I thought we were pretty resilient.

“We felt like we deserved the win.”

Tanguay’s shootout goal, which featured a deke that dropped Rangers goaltender Henrik Lundqvist to the ice and a shot that slipped just inside the right post, proved to be the difference.

“Henrik’s such a great goaltender,” Tanguay said. “I was on the way down and I was just trying to find a hole to shoot. I faked the shot and kind of froze him a little bit. I was lucky; there wasn’t much room. But we’ll take it.”

The Avalanche (5-8-5) will take any points they can get. They entered Thursday in 28th place in the league standings and last in the Western Conference. They haven’t won in regulation since Oct. 30, which is a stark contrast to a team that opened 2013-14 with a 14-2-0 record.

The Avalanche controlled almost every aspect of the first period and had their tenacity rewarded in the form of center Matt Duchene’s fifth goal of the season.

Defenseman Tyson Barrie fired a long shot that Lundqvist stopped, but Duchene beat Rangers defenseman John Moore to the loose puck and fired it under the crossbar to make it 1-0 with 4:51 remaining in the period.

The Avalanche outshot the Rangers 12-6 in the first period, but the tide turned during the second period.

Right winger Kevin Hayes tied the score at 1 with the teams skating six-on-five and Lundqvist on the bench for an extra attacker during a delayed penalty. The lead was short-lived, however, as Tanguay scored his seventh goal of the season less than five minutes later to make it 2-1.

The Rangers (7-6-3) snagged the lead on two goals in 1:43 by center Derek Stepan and defenseman Dan Girardi, both their first goal of the season, to send the team into the second intermission leading by a goal.

“I thought for the most part we played a solid game,” Rangers coach Alain Vigneault said. “We knew they were going to come out hard. They just got beat pretty badly last game. I thought after the first period, in our second and third we got the better scoring opportunities. We got a little unfortunate on the tying goal in the third and we lost in a shootout.”

MacKinnon’s goal was a bit lucky but was the result of sending a puck toward the net. He said he was trying to make a pass to the crease for Duchene, but instead the puck deflected off the stick of Girardi and between Lundqvist’s legs.

“Fortunate bounce for sure,” MacKinnon said. “I‘m looking for Dutchy’s stick in front. I wasn’t trying to bank it or anything. It was very fortunate it went in.”

Lundqvist lamented his performance in the shootout.

“I have to be more patient,” Lundqvist said. “It’s not good enough. You are going to face some good players and they are going to wait for you to make a move. I feel like I dropped too fast, tried to be a little more aggressive and come out a little bit more maybe. Next time, I’ll try to improve it and get that point.”

NOTES: Avalanche RW Daniel Briere returned to the lineup after sitting the past seven games as a healthy scratch. He had two shots in 12:26 of ice time. ... Avalanche players who did not dress for the game included LW Patrick Bordeleau (back), D Brad Stuart (hamstring) and RW Ryan Wilson (shoulder). ... The return of Rangers D Dan Boyle from a broken hand sent D Michael Kostka to the press box as a healthy scratch. Boyle had three shots in 22:14 of ice time. ... Rangers LW Anthony Duclair was a healthy scratch for the second straight game. The 19-year-old has one assist and three shots in his past five games.