Preview: Avalanche at Red Wings

With two of their top forwards out indefinitely, the Detroit Red Wings made an important addition ahead of Wednesday’s trade deadline. David Legwand is expected to make his Detroit debut Thursday as the Red Wings host the Colorado Avalanche. The Red Wings acquired the Predators’ all-time leading scorer just before the 3 p.m. ET deadline, sending right wing Patrick Eaves, a prospect and a conditional third-round pick to Nashville.

The move was a necessary one for a Detroit team dealing with the absences of stars Henrik Zetterberg (herniated disk) and Pavel Datsyuk (knee). Zetterberg underwent back surgery and likely is out for the remainder of the regular season, while Datsyuk’s injury hasn’t responded to treatment and he has been shut down for the next three weeks. The Avalanche made their own deadline deal, acquiring netminder Reto Berra from Calgary for a second-round pick.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), FSN (Detroit)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (40-17-5): With the core of the team healthy and productive, Colorado opted to limit itself to a minor depth move. Berra posted a 9-17-2 record with a 2.95 goals-against average in 29 games with Calgary. “We wanted to make sure that if something happens to (starter Semyon Varlamov), we have a good guy there if (Jean-Sebastien Giguere‘s) back doesn’t hold up,” vice president of hockey operations Joe Sakic told the Denver Post. “We have someone we know is a very good goalie.”

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (28-21-12): Detroit’s move carries far greater significance - for both the roster and the player added to it. Legwand, a native of nearby Grosse Pointe, Mich., spent his entire 15-year career in Nashville after being made the club’s first-ever draft pick (second overall) in 1998. Legwand leaves the Predators with 566 points (210 goals, 356 assists) in 956 career regular-season games but is known more for his prowess as a two-way forward - a skill that should serve him well as he replaces the ailing Datsyuk.

OVERTIME

1. Datsyuk also was drafted in 1998, as he was taken 171st overall by the Red Wings.

2. Detroit has won each of its last four meetings with Colorado, including a 4-2 triumph in their last encounter Oct. 17.

3. Legwand has recorded 12 goals and 20 assists in 48 career games versus the Avalanche.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Red Wings 2