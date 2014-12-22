Avalanche 2, Red Wings 1 (SO): Defenseman Erik Johnson scored the tying goal late in the third period and Jarome Iginla netted the decisive shootout tally in the ninth round as visiting Colorado extended its point streak to five games (3-0-2).

The Avalanche converted its first two opportunities in the bonus format but didn’t score again until Iginla fired the puck between Petr Mrazek’s pads, and rookie Calvin Pickard denied Detroit defenseman Brendan Smith to secure the victory. Making his sixth straight start, Pickard turned aside 34 shots prior to the shootout as Colorado completed a 2-0-1 road trip.

Pavel Datsyuk netted the lone goal for the Red Wings, whose slide reached six games (0-2-4). Mrazek finished with 22 saves as Detroit fell to 1-7 in shootouts this season.

Neither team was able to break through over the first 40 minutes, with Detroit outshooting Colorado 20-12 and failing to cash in on Max Talbot’s double-minor for high-sticking. The Red Wings, however, did take advantage of Avalanche defenseman Nate Guenin’s tripping penalty early in the third period to get on the board.

Riley Sheahan made a nifty pass from below the left faceoff circle to Datsyuk, who beat Pickard to the stick side from the right circle 42 seconds into the power play for his 13th of the season. Colorado answered with a man-advantage tally with 4:15 left in the session as Johnson beat Mrazek with a one-timer from above the left circle.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Mrazek got the start in place of G Jimmy Howard, who was sidelined with a lower-body injury suffered in Friday’s loss to the New York Islanders. ... Red Wings RW Johan Franzen saw his goal-scoring drought reach 14 games. ... The Avalanche have posted consecutive victories for the first time since defeating Carolina and Arizona on Nov. 22 and 25, respectively.