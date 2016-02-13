Avalanche 3, Red Wings 2 (SO)

DETROIT -- Center Nathan MacKinnon and left winger Blake Comeau scored in a four-round shootout and goalie Semyon Varlamov made 43 saves to give the Colorado Avalanche a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday ngiht at Joe Louis Arena.

Center Matt Duchene and Comeau scored for Colorado in regulation. Defenseman Jonathan Ericsson and center Pavel Datsyuk scored for Detroit.

Datsyuk scored in the shootout, winger Justin Abdelkader had two assists and goaltender Petr Mrazek made 19 saves in the first 65 minutes.

Varlamov made a spectacular save on right winger Gustav Nyquist’s backhand shot as he cut in off left wing and in front of the crease three minutes into overtime.

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin hit the post in the first minute of overtime.

Datsyuk tied the score 2-2 with a power-play goal 9:50 into the third period. He put in a backhand shot from just outside the crease in front for his ninth goal of the season. Red Wings defenseman Mike Green knocked the puck out of the air with his stick just inside the blue line on a clearing attempt by Colorado.

Comeau gave the Avalanche a 2-1 lead 5:30 into the second period when his shot from the high slot got through Mrazek for his ninth goal of the season.

Ericsson tied it 4:09 into the second period at 1 with a screened wrist shot from the point that skipped past Varlamov for his second goal of the season.

Larkin hit the post 9:40 into the second period.

Duchene opened the scoring 9:27 into the first period. He tipped in a pass from center Mikhail Grigorenko, who was behind the net, from the bottom inside edge of the right circle. It was Duchene’s 25th goal of the season.

Varlamov made a pad save on Datsyuk, who was about five feet from the crease in front of the net, with about 10 seconds left in the first period.

The Red Wings outshot the Avalanche 13-4 in the first period, but the Avalanche blocked 11 shots.

NOTES: Detroit D Mike Green returned after missing two games with a sore groin. ... Colorado RW Jarome Iginla has 604 goals, four behind Dino Ciccarelli for 17th on the NHL career list. ... Red Wings D Dan DeKeyer played after leaving Detroit’s 3-1 win over the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday midway through the third period because of a bruised right leg. He was hit by a shot from Ottawa D Dion Phaneuf. ... The Avalanche defeated the Senators 4-3 on Thursday night in Ottawa. Iginla scored two goals. ... Detroit was without D Niklas Kronwall (knee), LW Drew Miller (knee) and RW Johan Franzen (concussion).