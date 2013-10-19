Preview: Avalanche at Sabres

The Colorado Avalanche look to rebound from their first loss of the season when they visit the reeling Buffalo Sabres on Saturday. Colorado won its first six games before dropping a 4-2 decision at home to Detroit on Thursday. While the Avalanche aren’t used to playing after a loss, Buffalo is very familiar with the situation, having won only one of its first nine games.

Despite the setback against the Red Wings, Colorado remains one of the league’s hottest teams under Hall-of-Famer Patrick Roy. The Avalanche have outscored opponents 23-10 and have recorded at least two goals in all seven contests. The Sabres, on the other hand, have scored just 11 times in nine games and have yet to win in regulation.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), MSG-B (Buffalo)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (6-1-0): The turnaround under Roy has been one of the early surprises after Colorado finished at the bottom of the Western Conference last season. Matt Duchene leads the team with five goals after recording 17 in the previous campaign and top overall pick Nathan MacKinnon has a club-best six assists. Goaltender Semyon Varlamov looks to recover from his first rough outing after allowing six goals in his first five starts.

ABOUT THE SABRES (1-7-1): Home-ice advantage does not exist for Buffalo, which has routinely been booed by its own fans after going winless in five contests at First Niagara Center. Thomas Vanek leads the team with three goals while no other Sabre has more than one. Ryan Miller (2.49 goals-against average) has kept the score close - five of the team’s defeats have been by one goal - but has five losses in six starts.

OVERTIME

1. Roy joined Mario Tremblay of the 1995-96 Montreal Canadiens as the only coaches to begin their NHL careers with six straight wins.

2. Buffalo has scored one goal or fewer in seven of its nine games.

3. Colorado is 3-0-0 on the road, outscoring its opponents 9-2.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Sabres 1