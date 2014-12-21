Avalanche score impressive win over Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Colorado coach Patrick Roy made it clear Saturday morning that he wanted to see his team better utilize its speed.

His players answered the bell in one of Colorado’s most impressive performances of the year, a 5-1 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

“That was the point and that was the objective,” Roy said. “I thought we seemed very confident in our morning skate and I was hoping we could bring this to the game and when I saw the way we started, I was very happy and I was confident we would have a good night.”

Left winger Alex Tanguay had two goals for Colorado. Defenseman Erik Johnson, left winger Cody McLeod and center John Mitchell also scored for the Avalanche (11-13-8).

Colorado’s speed and skill was on display right from the very start, as the Avalanche quickly jumped out to a commanding 2-0 lead.

Johnson opened the scoring 2:23 into the first on a wrist shot from inside the right circle. Johnson beat Enroth with a shot to the far left side of the net for his seventh goal of the year.

McLeod made it 2-0 five minutes later by finishing a shorthanded 2-on-1 rush. Following a terrific feed from center Ryan O‘Reilly, McLeod scored on a tap-in for his second goal of the year.

“That was the best first period I think we’ve had all year,” Johnson said. “As far as establishing pressure defensively and in the neutral zone, it was a really good period ... we played a really good game, one of our best this season.”

Tanguay increased Colorado’s lead to 3-0 just under two minutes into the third. As the trailer on an odd-man rush, the veteran left winger ripped a wrist shot into the upper right corner of the net for his 10th goal of the season at 1:51. The goal came after a fine setup by Mitchell and right winger Jarome Iginla.

Tanguay also added an empty-netter with 26 seconds remaining.

“We’re not kidding anyone, we’ve been hard (pressed) since the start of the year,” Tanguay said. “We haven’t been played at the level we should be playing at. And tonight in the first, we skated, we moved the puck, and we used our tools which is our speed. You saw the first two goals with speed, driving the puck. We’ve got to get back to basics and move the puck and, like I said, use our best tool -- speed.”

Mitchell made it 4-0 at 5:09. Playing for the first time since Nov. 29 due to a lower-body injury, Mitchell put home an opportunity in the slot for his fourth goal of the year.

Young goaltender Calvin Pickard continued his recent stretch of strong play between the pipes for Colorado and made 25 saves.

“He’s been outstanding,” Tanguay said. “Ever since he’s come here he’s battled, he’s given us a chance to win every night. He’s been nothing but spectacular.”

Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 18 saves for Buffalo (13-18-2). Left winger Johan Larsson scored Buffalo’s lone goal with 6:33 remaining in the third, the first of his career.

The loss ended a six-game home win streak for the Sabres, who have been much improved over the last month.

“They’re a very skilled team,” Nolan said. “You give them a chance, they’re going to put them in. The scary part is I liked our first period except we had made a couple crucial mistakes and they capitalized on it. ... We did the same thing (later on). It was more our mental mistakes than anything.”

A bad night for the Sabres became even more difficult due to injuries. Right winger Patrick Kaleta left in the second period due to an illness, and defenseman Tyler Myers left in the second due to a lower-body injury. Neither player returned.

Nolan said after the game that Myers is questionable for Buffalo’s game Sunday against Boston and that more players will likely be called up from the minors.

NOTES: LW Matt Moulson (sick), C Torrey Mitchell and D Tyson Strachan were scratched for the Sabres. C Cody McCormick (lower body) was placed on injured reserve before the game. ... The Sabres recalled C Mikhail Grigorenko and LW Johan Larsson from the Rochester Americans (AHL) before the game. ... D Nick Holden and RW Dennis Everberg were scratched for the Avalanche. ... This was the first of two meetings between the two teams this season. Their next meeting is on March 28 at Colorado. ... This was the 136th game all-time between Buffalo and the Colorado/Quebec franchise.