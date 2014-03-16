Preview: Avalanche at Senators

The Colorado Avalanche kick off a three-game Canadian road trip on Sunday with a visit to the Ottawa Senators. The Avalanche have enjoyed facing Eastern Conference teams this season, posting an 18-7-1 record. Colorado, which resides in second place in the Central Division, also has one of the league’s best road records at 20-9-2.The Senators are coming off a tough overtime loss in which they relinquished a 4-1 lead in the third period at Montreal on Saturday. Robin Lehner started that game, thereby 30-year-old Nathan Lawson could see his first NHL action in three years on Sunday. The Senators have scored 12 goals in their last three contests (1-0-2) as they try to climb into a playoff spot.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Altitude, Sportsnet East, TVA

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (43-19-5): Semyon Varlamov allowed more than three goals for the first time since the Olympic break in Friday’s loss to the Anaheim Ducks. Paul Stastny is not expected to play Sunday as the team exercises caution with his back injury. Jamie McGinn joined Matt Duchene and Ryan O’Reilly on a line in place of PA Parenteau, who suffered a season-ending MCL injury.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (28-25-13): Lawson was recalled to replace netminder Craig Anderson, who injured his shoulder on Monday. Captain Jason Spezza has 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in six games this month. Ales Hemsky has seven points (one goal, six assists) in four contests since joining Ottawa at the trade deadline.

OVERTIME

1. Colorado has won its last six meetings with Ottawa, dating back to the 2005-06 season.

2. Ottawa is 6-2-3 against Central Division opponents.

3. The Avalanche will visit Montreal and Winnipeg on Tuesday and Wednesday before returning home.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 4, Senators 2