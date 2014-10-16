FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Avalanche at Senators
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
October 17, 2014 / 2:41 AM / 3 years ago

Preview: Avalanche at Senators

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

The Colorado Avalanche went from worst in the West to first in their division last season, but they have reverted back to worst in the conference - at least when it comes to offense. Colorado looks to snap out of a slump that has produced four goals in four contests when it continues a four-game road trip at the Ottawa Senators on Thursday night. The Avalanche have not lost to the Senators since December 2005, winning seven consecutive meetings - including a two-game sweep last season.

Ottawa finally gets to play at home after playing three straight one-goal games on the road, rebounding from a season-opening loss at Nashville by beating Tampa Bay in a shootout and posting a 1-0 victory over Florida on Monday night. “It feels really good to win 2-of-3,” said goaltender Craig Anderson, who registered his 27th career shutout with a 30-save performance. “Coming out with 4-of-6 (points), we’re feeling pretty good about our game. We have to continue to get better.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, Altitude (Colorado), RDS2 (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE AVALANCHE (1-2-1): Colorado was blanked by Minnesota in its first two games and its only win came on a goal by Daniel Briere with less than a second left at Boston on Monday afternoon. Jarome Iginla, who failed to hit the scoresheet in the first three games, collected his first two points with a pair of assists in Tuesday’s 3-2 overtime loss at Toronto, but reigning Calder Trophy winner Nathan MacKinnon had just one assist following his 63-point rookie campaign. “Four games in, I have 70-some games left. I’ll be OK,“ MacKinnon said. ”Obviously, not the best start offensively ... but I feel like I’m playing decent.”

ABOUT THE SENATORS (2-1-0): Anderson and backup Robin Lehner have combined to permit five tallies after they had a goals-against average of at least 3.00 last season, a big reason why the club missed the playoffs and went a pedestrian 18-17-6 at home. “This is how we have to play to be successful,” Ottawa coach Paul MacLean said of the opening three-game trek. “We did a lot of good things. The biggest thing is we gained some momentum on the road.” David Legwand, signed to a two-year deal in the offseason, is off to a slow start with Ottawa. He has failed to register a point and notched only one shot on goal.

OVERTIME

1. The Avalanche are 0-for-13 on the power play but have killed 15-of-16 penalties.

2. Anderson, who played 1 1/2 seasons for Colorado, has not had much success against his former club, going 0-2-0 and giving up 16 goals in three starts.

3. Colorado G Semyon Varlamov is 0-2-1 and has faced 111 shots in his first three starts.

PREDICTION: Avalanche 3, Senators 2

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.