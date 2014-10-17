Karlsson’s leadership sparks Senators’ comeback win vs. Avalanche

OTTAWA -- As the team’s new captain, Ottawa Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson had a few things to say after the first period of Thursday’s home opener.

His words had the desired result, as Ottawa rallied from a 3-1 deficit to defeat the Colorado Avalanche 5-3 at Canadian Tire Centre.

“We didn’t start the way we wanted, and we came in after the first and we handled the situation the way we wanted to,” said Karlsson. “We took a deep breath, yelled at each other for a bit and then I think we came out in the third and just kept it rolling.”

Senators wingers Bobby Ryan and Clarke MacArthur tallied third-period goals three minutes apart to complete the comeback. Winger Chris Neil added an empty netter with 1:22 remaining to improve the Senators record to 3-1

The Avalanche, now 1-3-1, had to use third string goaltender Calvin Pickard when starter Reto Berra was injured in a goal crease collision 2:46 into the first period. Earlier in the day, Colorado placed No. 1 goalie Semyon Varlamov on injured reserve with groin issues.

Related Coverage Preview: Avalanche at Senators

“It was kind of a whirlwind day for me,” said Pickard, who arrived in Ottawa, on his second flight of the day, three hours before game time unsuspecting that he would see his first NHL action that night. “It wasn’t the result we wanted. I would have liked to have a couple of those back, for sure. The margin for error in this league is so small, every mistake counts. The guys played well enough to earn the win tonight but we didn’t get it.”

Ryan picked up his first of the year by sliding a shot from the left wing faceoff circle through Pickard’s legs at 8:39 of the final frame, tying the score at 3. MacArthur then benefitted from the legwork of Senators winger Mark Stone to jam home his first of the season for the eventual winner at 11:43.

“We just stuck with it,” said MacArthur. “Last year, maybe things go a different way. We’d get down two or three and do the individual thing. The only chance we have is if we’re going to play together, and that was a good example.”

The Avalanche scored three times on their first six shots, but Senators goalie Craig Anderson settled down to stop the last 25 shots he faced. Pickard wound up making 24 stops.

Other Senators goals were scored by centers Zack Smith and David Legwand. Wingers Alex Tanguay and Gabriel Landeskog and center John Mitchell replied for Colorado.

The Avalanche, who were having trouble scoring goals this season, jumped out to a quick start when Tanguay took a short pass from center Nathan Mackinnon and beat Anderson with a quick snap shot over his catching mitt at 1:25 of the first period.

Mitchell made it 2-0 less than nine minutes later when he scored on a short-handed break while being pursued by Karlsson. Mitchell’s original shot hit the post, but the rebound bounced in off Anderson’s back.

Smith narrowed the gap just past the 11-minute mark of the first. He started the play by winning an offensive-zone faceoff, then finished it when winger Curtis Lazar’s shot went up and over Pickard before Smith made sure it crossed the goal line.

Landeskog’s first of the season, a close-in shot that deflected off a stick before fluttering into the net, gave the visitors a 3-1 lead heading into the first intermission.

Legwand scored the only goal of the second period on a power play, collecting his first tally as a Senator. He capitalized on some shaky goaltending by Pickard, who couldn’t glove a harmless point shot by Karlsson.

“We cannot be happy about our game, overall,” said Colorado coach Patrick Roy. “With the lead we had 13 turnovers. If we do turnovers when you’re up by one goal, eventually the puck is going to end up in the net. We could blame it on the 22-year-old goalie, but hey, we have to be better with the lead. We have to be a lot smarter than that.”

NOTES: Avalanche C John Mitchell played his first game after missing the start of the season and most of training camp with migraines. Coach Patrick Roy said Mitchell, who had concussion-like symptoms at the end of the 2013-14 season, would start the night on the fourth line but eventually work into the third unit. ... Senators D Jared Cowen, a former first-round pick, was a healthy scratch for the second consecutive game. Taking his place in the lineup again was D Patrick Wiercioch. ... Back in the press box as healthy scratches for the Senators were LW Colin Greening and LW Mike Hoffman. Coach Paul MacLean reinserted RW Curtis Lazar, a teenager who after this game can play six more times before the club has to decide whether to keep him and kick-start his NHL contract or send him back to juniors.